Avalanche officials to discuss mountain safety, backcountry stories and snow in Breckenridge Oct. 13-14
The 22nd annual Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct, 13, and Friday, Oct. 14.
Thursday’s session will online-only and Friday’s session will be at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge for a live, in-person event.
Thursday’s virtual itinerary will cover avalanche triggering and release, avalanche technology, avalanche modeling and avalanche measuring.
Friday’s programming will cover a wide array of topics. Speakers will talk about approaching avalanches and safety from a public health perspective, the story of the Hiland Road avalanche and the upcoming winter season outlook, among other topics.
Registration is $35 for in-person viewing and $10 to attend virtually.
To register and see a detailed agenda, visit Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s Eventbrite page.
