Avalanche officials to discuss mountain safety, backcountry stories and snow in Breckenridge Oct. 13-14

A speck of a skier perches above an avalanche at Bald Mountain Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The 22nd annual Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct, 13, and Friday, Oct. 14.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy photo

The 22nd annual Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct, 13, and Friday, Oct. 14.

Thursday’s session will online-only and Friday’s session will be at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge for a live, in-person event.

Thursday’s virtual itinerary will cover avalanche triggering and release, avalanche technology, avalanche modeling and avalanche measuring.

Friday’s programming will cover a wide array of topics. Speakers will talk about approaching avalanches and safety from a public health perspective, the story of the Hiland Road avalanche and the upcoming winter season outlook, among other topics.

Registration is $35 for in-person viewing and $10 to attend virtually.

To register and see a detailed agenda, visit Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s Eventbrite page .