Avalanche Physical Therapy open to serve patients in Summit County

Editor’s Note: Sponsored content brought to you by Avalanche Physical Therapy

Avalanche Physical Therapy is open at all three locations in Frisco, Silverthorne and Breckenridge with measures in place to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.

Schedule an in-office or telehealth visit Avalanche Physical Therapy’s three clinics — in Frisco, Silverthorne and Breckenridge — are open for in-person and telehealth appointments. Patients can access the Breckenridge location even though the Breckenridge Recreation Center remains closed. The clinics have implemented several protocols to ensure patient and staff safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms should remain home. Telehealth visits are available for anyone who is sick or prefers to stay home. In-office and telehealth appointments can currently be made over the phone by calling 970-668-0888.

Avalanche Physical Therapy is open in Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Frisco with several measures in place to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.

Avalanche Physical Therapy recognizes the need to serve patients throughout the county by providing flexible and extended hours for appointments in order to reduce the number of people in each clinic. With elective surgeries now underway again in Colorado, which will increase the demand for physical therapy services, this is especially important.

“Physical therapy after surgery or serious injury is crucial in proper recovery,” according to Avalanche Physical Therapy. “It is our duty to continue providing our patients with the best care possible.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Extended, flexible hours

Avalanche Physical Therapy has adapted its scheduling to increase the safety of all staff and patients. The clinics are not advertising specific hours of operation in order to remain nimble to meet patients’ scheduling needs.

“We’re scheduling patients as needed throughout the day to best distance out appointments,” said Rachel Follender, director of marketing and communications. “We’re limiting the number of people in our clinics as much as possible.”

Avalanche Physical Therapy is operating with an abundance of caution, including ensuring all staff have proper personal protective equipment. Staff will also be screening each patient at the door. Anyone experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms should stay home.

To schedule an appointment or to talk to a member of the staff about current safety efforts, call the clinic directly (see contact information in breakout box).

Telehealth services remain an effective option

For those who are sick, self-isolating or simply don’t feel comfortable scheduling an in-person appointment, telehealth remains an excellent option for physical therapy.

Avalanche Physical Therapy sessions are accessible, easy to use and customized to each patient’s needs.

Through the use of video technology — patients can use any device with a camera and microphone — doctors and physical therapists can answer questions, demonstrate home exercises and provide follow-up care for patients. Thanks to telemedicine options, most patients should have good long-term outcomes from any surgical procedure currently being done.

“By providing these virtual visits, we can continue providing world-class physical therapy to all of our patients, and reduce the number of people in our physical locations,” according to Avalanche Physical Therapy.

Avalanche Physical Therapy is a tier one provider with Bright Health — the billing name is Vail-Summit Physical Therapy when searching for in-network providers — and a large majority of other health insurance plans also cover telehealth visits.

If you’ve never used telehealth services, your therapist will walk you through the process before your appointment.

After your first session, Avalanche Physical Therapy will provide you with a series of personalized videos tailored to your personal needs so that you can maintain your physical recovery plan in the comfort of your living room.