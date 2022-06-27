Average Colorado gas prices see slight drop over the last two weeks

A pump at the City Market gas station in Dillon is pictured on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Gas prices dipped slightly over the past two weeks but are still considerably higher than last year.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

Colorado gas prices have dropped on average, according to the most recent update from AAA, which cites fears of a potential global recession leading to less demand for oil.

On June 27, AAA was reporting that the current average for the state was $4.90 whereas one week ago, it was just under $4.92. Still, gas prices are noticeably higher than they were one year ago, when the average was $3.37 per gallon of regular gas.

In Summit County, gas is averaging $5.08, and Hinsdale County in southwest Colorado is claiming the top spot for expensive gas with $5.64 per gallon.

Monday’s national average sat at $4.89, 9 cents less than a week ago, 30 cents more than a month ago and $1.80 more than a year ago. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said it was delaying the release of gasoline demand data because of systems issues. Demand is a sign of whether motorists are fueling up or not, which in turn may be reflected in higher or lower pump prices.