Avon stabbing suspect arrested three hours after he allegedly stabbed a female jogger

AVON — A local teen was on the run only a few hours after he allegedly stabbed a female jogger in the early morning of Thursday, May 31.

Andrew Young, Jr., 18, was arrested at 9:53 a.m., about three hours after the 6:32 a.m. attack, in which Young allegedly stabbed a female jogger on the Eagle Valley Trail near The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon

Two people rendered immediate lifesaving aid to the victim, Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said. She was rushed to the Vail Health hospital, where she was reported in stable condition as of late Thursday afternoon.

Young immediately fled the scene. Avon police and Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies soon arrested Young without incident, Daly said.

Young was booked into the Eagle County jail Thursday, where he is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, June 1, at 11 a.m., where initial charges will be announced and his bond set.

Recommended Stories For You