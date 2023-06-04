Award-winning chef now heading Colorado Mountain College’s culinary program
Award-winning chef Travis Smith has been named executive chef for Colorado Mountain College’s recreational culinary program, which offers a series of cooking classes.
Smith served as a food service warrant officer for the 10th Mountain Division before going on to be a restaurant owner and food industry consultant. Smith has won multiple International Culinary Olympics and the Culinary World Cup gold medals.
This fall, Smith will be spearheading a series on wines around with world with Bob Fowles of Table 31 wine importers as well as a baking partnership with Breckenridge’s Duchess Cakes. Smith is also looking to build a new course on cheese and charcuterie where participants will learn how to make cured meats, pate and foie gras mousseline.
