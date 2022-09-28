B Like Breckenridge campaign brings home tourism awards
The Breckenridge Tourism Office’s B Like Breckenridge campaign has been chosen for Green Destinations Top 100 Stories, an annual list of 100 destinations that inspire responsible tourism leadership globally.
The office’s B Like Breckenridge campaign focuses on responsible tourism such as Leave No Trace principles and other tips to educate visitors and community members on long-term stewardship for the town.
In addition to the Top 100 Stories list, the B Like Breckenridge campaign also took home the award Outstanding Sustainable Tourism Initiative Award at the Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference last week. The award recognizes programs that promote responsible and sustainable tourism practices that reduce the impact on natural resources in Colorado.
