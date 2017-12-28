Baby Jesus returned to manger at Steamboat Springs church

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Baby Jesus has been safely returned to his manger at the Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs.

“It’s exactly the outcome we were hoping for, and we are grateful to the person who returned it,” said Betsy Johnston, who works at the church.

Steamboat Police Department officer John McCartin said someone called the police department at about 8 a.m. to report Jesus was back at the manger.

“Somebody called in just after 8 a.m.,” McCartin. “They were going by the church and Jesus was in there.”

The statue had last been seen at about 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A parishioner noticed it was gone at about 2:15 p.m. the next day.

Johnston believed the person who took it probably did not want a bad conscience.

“I have a feeling the person saw it in the paper and then said ‘goodness,'” Johnston said.

This is not the first time baby Jesus has gone missing.

He was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2009, along with Joseph and a lamb.

It was later learned that a pair of men who were walking from a bar to a house party on Pine Street stole the

three figures.

A Crime Stoppers tip led to the discovery of those figures.

They were picked up from the party house and returned to the manger.

