Backcountry Film Fest to benefit women’s scholarship fund
Backcountry Babes is hosting the 15th annual Backcountry Film Fest at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge.
The event includes short films about backcountry skiing in addition to a raffle and a silent auction with items from Patagonia, Pistil, Backcountry Access, Flylow Gear, Weston Splitboards, Osprey Packs and more. Tickets are $12 at backcountrybabes.com, and proceeds benefit the Women’s Avalanche Education Scholarship Fund and Winter Wildlands Alliance.
