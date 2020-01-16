Backcountry Film Festival is Saturday at Wilderness Sports

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will host the 15th annual Backcountry Film Festival on Saturday at Wilderness Sports, 701 E. Anemone Trail in Dillon.

Mobile art studio The Frosted Flamingo will provide crafts starting at 4:30 p.m. Doors for the film festival open at 6:30 p.m., and films will start at 7 p.m. The event includes Angry James Brewing Co. beer and snacks.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/bffdillon or Wilderness Sports. Door prize tickets also can be purchased for items including a Black Diamond Cirque35 pack, shovel and probe, $100 gift certificate to any Vail Resorts retail shop, a two-day Vail Resorts lift ticket, round trip DIA transfers with Epic Mountain Express, Dillon Ice Castle tickets and more.

All ticket proceeds benefit the two nonprofits.