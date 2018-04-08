BREAKING: Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Maroon Bowl outside of Aspen

A member of the Mountain Rescue Aspen team died in an avalanche Sunday near the Maroon Bowl, which is about 7 miles from Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday night.

"It appears that the skier caught in the slide hit a tree. Unfortunately, despite resuscitation efforts, the skier caught in the slide did not survive," the release said.

A call came in at 2:28 p.m. to the Pitkin County dispatch center from the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, which witnessed the avalanche. They reported seeing two skiers caught in the slide in Maroon Bowl, which is outside the Highlands ski boundary.

According to the sheriff's office: "Aspen Highlands ski patrol members witnessed the slide and were able to confirm that there was movement at the tail end of the slide. After talking to the reporting party, it was learned that the skiers were skinning uphill on skis in the Maroon Bowl when the avalanche broke loose. Both skiers were caught in the avalanche and 'raked through the trees,' according to the reporting party."

The second skier was able to communicate with patrol by cellphone and was able to climb back uphill and reach the skier who had been caught in the avalanche, the sheriff's office said. The skier, who has not been identified, did not survive.

Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified of the incident and began to organize a search-and-rescue effort. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the deceased skier was a current member of Mountain Rescue Aspen, according to the sheriff's office.

Recommended Stories For You

The terrain and conditions were deemed too unsafe to attempt a recovery effort Sunday, according to searchers. The second skier was able to slowly ski out downhill after sustaining several non-life threatening injuries.

Recovery efforts will continue as soon as Monday if weather and safety conditions allow, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.