Backcountry skier possibly buried in avalanche near Telluride

A backcountry skier went missing Tuesday and is believed to be a victim of an avalanche near Telluride, authorities say.

“Someone was in the backcountry and got caught in an avalanche,” a dispatcher said Wednesday morning.

The San Miguel County sheriff’s office will oversee a new search Wednesday near Bear Creek for the man’s body, according to a dispatcher.

“They were looking last night and they couldn’t find him,” the dispatcher said.

Bear Creek Trail is closed while rescuers search for the missing skier, who was reported overdue around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

