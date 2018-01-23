Backcountry skier who died in southwestern Colorado avalanche identified

A backcountry skier killed in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Sunday has been identified.

Able Palmer, 27, of Durango, was buried in a "skier triggered" avalanche, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

Another skier was in the area at the time. Medical treatment was provided on scene as rescuers made their way to the avalanche, the sheriff's office said.

Palmer, who attended Telluride High School and Fort Lewis College, worked at the Durango Sports Club.

"He was just always one of those happy-go-lucky guys that was enjoying life and had a smile on his face," Will Thomas, owner of Durango Sports Club, told the Durango Herald. "He knew everyone here by name, and everyone knew him."

