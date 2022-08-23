Ballot measure for 2% short-term lodging excise tax in unincorporated Summit County to be included in Nov. 8 election

The Summit Board of County Commissioners approved a ballot measure that would seek to bring a 2% short-term lodging excise tax to unincorporated Summit County. Unincorporated Summit County includes areas within the county that are not within official town limits.

The tax would put 2% on the rental fee, price, or other consideration paid or charged for the leasing, rental, sale or furnishing of a room or accommodation for a short-term period, which was defined as a period of less than 30 days, according to the news release.

There were no comments from residents at the public hearing before the board approved the ballot measure.