Ballots to be mailed to Summit County residents in mid-October

Summit County residents can expect to receive their voting ballots starting the week of Oct. 12.

Ballots will be sent to the mailing address on file of all active, registered voters in Summit County, according to a news release. Voters do not need to request that their ballots be received by mail.

Once filled out, ballots can be returned by mail in the envelopes provided or dropped off in outdoor drop boxes located at Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon; Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco; the Summit County Library north branch location in Silverthorne, 651 Center Circle; the Summit County Library main location in Frisco, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco; and the Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge.

Summit County voters also have the option to vote in person early or on Election Day, Nov. 2. Early in-person voting by paper or electronic ballot is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 at the Summit County Library south branch location in Breckenridge.

Summit County residents can vote in person via electronic or paper ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at three polling centers: Summit County Library south branch location in Breckenridge; the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway; or the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 0083 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. Signed mail ballots can also be dropped off at polling centers.

Summit County voters can vote at any Summit County drop box, early voting location or polling center regardless of which town they live in.

Summit County residents can register to vote or check that their voter registration is up to date at GoVoteColorado.gov .