Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival to come to Breckenridge for two nights

BRECKENRIDGE — The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, which makes stops in more than 550 communities, has teamed up with the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center to bring action, environmental and adventure films to Breckenridge.

The festival is presented by Breckenridge Grand Vacations and is Feb. 27-28 at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. General admission seats are $20 for one night or $35 for both nights, and limited reserved seating tickets are $40 per night.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, films shown will include “Good Morning,” “The Ladakh Project,” “A Nordic Skater,” “Into the Canyon,” “The Flip,” “Out on a Limb,” “Life of Pie,” “Gone Tomorrow: Kentucky Ice Climbing” and “Hors Piste.” On Friday, Feb. 28, films shown will include “Charge,” “The Long River Home,” “Siblings,” “Eli,” “Spectre Expedition – Mission Antarctica,” “REEL ROCK 14: The High Road,” “Surfer Dan,” “Myrtle Simpson: A Life On Ice,” “The Imaginary Line” and “Danny Daycare.”

Doors open for reserved seating ticket holders at 6 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. The films begin at 7 p.m. and all proceeds go to benefit the Outdoor Education Center.