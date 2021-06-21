Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour makes stops in Breckenridge
The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center is bringing back the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour for a collection of inspiring action, environmental and adventure films. The festival happens across two nights, Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, as a drive-in event at Colorado Mountain College’s parking lot, 107 Denison Placer Road, in Breckenridge.
With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide. From the over 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.
The lineup of the films is different each night, in addition to the four unique virtual lineups offered online.
A maximum of 100 tickets, one per car, will be sold for $30 each night, with all proceeds benefiting the education center. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. and attendees must arrive before 8:45 p.m. for the 9 p.m. festival. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.