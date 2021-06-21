Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour makes stops in Breckenridge

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be a drive-in event this summer in Breckenridge. Films can be seen Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.

Photo from Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center is bringing back the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour for a collection of inspiring action, environmental and adventure films. The festival happens across two nights, Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, as a drive-in event at Colorado Mountain College’s parking lot, 107 Denison Placer Road, in Breckenridge.

With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide. From the over 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.

The lineup of the films is different each night, in addition to the four unique virtual lineups offered online.

A maximum of 100 tickets, one per car, will be sold for $30 each night, with all proceeds benefiting the education center. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. and attendees must arrive before 8:45 p.m. for the 9 p.m. festival. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.