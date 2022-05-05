Battle Mountain spoils Summit’s girls lacrosse senior night, resulting in 18-5 loss

Olivia Kerr drives to the net during the Tigers senior night game against the Battle Mountain Huskies. Kerr scored two goals, but it was not enough to overcome the high-scoring offense of Battle Mountain. Summit fell, 18-5.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The Summit girl’s lacrosse team has had a difficult season. Sporting a record of 1-12 going into its two final games of the season, the Tigers hoped to end the season strong while continuing to put in a hard, competitive effort.

The Summit girl’s lacrosse team played its final home game of the season on senior night Wednesday, May 4, as the team took on the Battle Mountain Huskies.

The two interleague teams met at the beginning of the season on March 17. Summit lost that match, 20-5.

Going into the rematch, the Tigers aimed to compete better against a challenging Huskies team, which is currently ranked second in the 4A Mountain East League. Battle Mountain boasted a record of 9-2 heading into the game.

The Huskies got off to an early start, winning the opening faceoff and putting two shots on net, which were stopped by Summit junior goalie Ella Suchomski.

Prowling in front of the net, the Huskies scored their first goal when Abby Dembeck cut straight through the Tigers defense.

Dembeck was goal hungry. Seconds later, she scored her second goal of the game by using her speed to get past the Tigers.

Dominating the game early, Battle Mountain did not allow Summit to have its first offensive possession until four goals had been scored and four minutes had ticked off the clock.

Katherine Costello drove to the net but lost the ball before it was picked up by Summit’s Olivia Kerr, who scored on a wrap-around goal to bring the score to 4-1.

Following the Kerr goal, turnovers from the Tigers led to more opportunities for the Huskies to score. Battle Mountain made the score 5-1 before junior Tigers captain Liliana Wiethake found success driving to the net and scoring with 16 minutes remaining in the first half.

Katherine Costello works to gain possession after a face off during the Tigers senior night game against the Battle Mountain Huskies on Wednesday, May 4. The Tigers fell to the Huskies, 18-5.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The Wiethake goal was followed by two unanswered Battle Mountain goals before head coach Carly Sane called a timeout to settle her team as Summit was down 7-2.

Out of the timeout, the Huskies exploited the Tigers’ defense by making sharp cuts, which allowed for players to be wide open directly in front of the net.

Summit tried to end the half with some momentum on its side, but Battle Mountain goalie Lindsey Cartwright stopped any shot that made it near the net.

At the end of the first half, the Tigers trialed by 10 with a score of 12-2.

Summit began the fresh half with a goal. Ella Rader secured her first score off an opportunity in front of the net. After the Rader goal, Battle Mountain began to use its possession time to drain the clock.

Passing the ball and playing keep away, while occasionally scoring, the Huskies let the clock bleed below 10 minutes left before Summit had another substantial possession.

Kerr found herself with the ball in open space again, which led to the Tigers’ fourth goal and Kerr’s second of the game.

Several back and forth possessions concluded the game, including a final goal from Costello.

Battle Mountain closed out the game to win, 18-5. The loss moves Summit to 1-13 on the season.

Sane was still pleased as to how the the Tigers played despite the loss. The Tigers had fewer goals allowed than it did in the first meeting with the Huskies.

“Something we have really been focusing on as a team — not just as lacrosse players but as humans — is keeping our composure to all these external things,” Sane said. “I know that we did that today because the last time we played this team, we allowed external factors affect our game.”

Following the game, the team honored its three seniors — Avey Riberdy, Savannah Frasier and Abigail Anderson. Although Sane was only able to coach the three athletes for a season, she felt like the trio was a cornerstone to the program.

“They all brought such different facets to the team, and I think their teammates recognized that in them. It’s sad to say goodbye to them,” Sane said “I only got to coach them one season, but it would have been fun to see their progression. Just in this season, I saw them all progress so much – not just within themselves but in their roles on the team as well.”