Bear attacks family of 4 in Red Feather Lakes area

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a bear attack at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Red Feather Lakes area of Northern Larimer County.

According to the agency, the attack involved a family of four who were tent-camping in a dispersed camping area off County Road 67J, or Prairie Divide Road, on U.S. Forest Service property.

The bear trampled the tent and a man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening. Authorities believe the incident was likely food-related.

State wildlife officials are reportedly trying to find the bear now, have set traps in the area, and are actively using "all available means" to track down and remove the bear immediately.

CPW is reminding the public to be "bear aware" when recreating outdoors this summer.