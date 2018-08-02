Bear eats snacks, takes nap inside Subaru in Conifer (video)

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped free a bear that locked itself inside a Subaru in Conifer.

"We've often warned that leaving your car unlocked makes it easier for thieves to steal items, but as we've now seen twice this past week, it also makes it easier for bears to climb in and make themselves at home," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Fur-tive Car Break-In Suspect Caught in the Act! We've often warned that leaving your car unlocked makes it easier for thieves to steal items, but that's not our only concern as you can see in this video. Please goldilock your cars #jeffco #ColoradoDay pic.twitter.com/EwzsGioYtv — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 1, 2018

The bear reportedly enjoyed some snacks left inside the car, including a banana, before falling asleep. The bandit also destroyed much of the car's interior.

To get the bear out of the Subaru, Jefferson County deputies tied a rope to the car door handle and pulled it open. The bear immediately climbed out of the vehicle.

Read the full story on denverpost.com.