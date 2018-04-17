Bear unharmed after locking himself in a Boulder County car

Everyone does silly things when they're "hangry," particularly when you're a bear without a spare set of car keys.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office reminded residents of this fact Tuesday after responding to an unusual vehicle trespassing case: a bear broke into a car and locked himself inside.

Deputies were able to successfully let the bear out of the car without anyone, including the bear, being harmed.

"This is a good reminder that wildlife is out and about this time of year looking for food," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Trust us, you don't want to have to deal with a 'hangry' bear."

Read the full story on The Denver Post website.

Our deputies responded to a vehicle trespass with an….usual suspect. A bear broke into a car and locked himself in…. Posted by Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 17, 2018