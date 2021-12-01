Beaver Creek hosts Birds of Prey World Cup through Dec. 5

Beaver Creek ski area in nearby Eagle County opened for the season Monday, Nov. 29, with over 70 acres of terrain.

The ski area will be hosting the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup competition through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The event will bring an international roster of top athletes who will race in the men’s Alpine super-G, downhill and giant slalom competitions.The event is open to the public with numerous festivities for attendees to partake in, such as ski movies, drink specials and live music.