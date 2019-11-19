Beaver Creek opening early with 70 acres on Saturday, Nov. 23

Beaver Creek has announced it will open this Saturday, November 23, with 70 acres of skiable terrain.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Now targeting a Saturday opening, Beaver Creek will join a long list of Colorado resorts to open earlier than expected this season.

Beaver Creek is set to open Saturday at 9 a.m., four days ahead of its scheduled Nov. 27 opening date. Skiers and snowboarders can access more than 70 acres of beginner and intermediate terrain via the Centennial Express Lift and the Haymeadow Express Gondola. The resort will offer beginner terrain on Haymeadow and intermediate terrain on Gold Dust. Opening Day festivities will include a special Cookie Time in the morning.

It’s the second year in a row Beaver Creek will open early — resort officials cited the dedication and hard work of their snowmaking and mountain operations teams in making it happen. Spruce Saddle and the Ice Cream Parlour will be open for food, as well.

“We are also excited to debut our newly renovated Children’s Ski School, remodeled village, and to offer our guests an amazing and memorable early season experience,” said Nadia Guerriero, Beaver Creek Resort vice president and chief operating officer.

The entrance to Beaver Creek Village underwent a makeover during the summer to include a bus shelter, fire pit and extra seating areas. Some of the businesses in the village have recently taken on renovations, as well, including Base Mountain Sports, Blue Moose Pizza and Hooked.

Ski school starts Saturday

In an interview with the Vail Daily, Guerriero said the Children’s Ski School experience will be completely different this season, as well.

“And that’s not only cosmetic, it’s also the flow,” she said.

In redesigning the ski school, Beaver Creek examined how families experience the check-in process, the equipment boot-up process, “everything until they get on the snow,” Guerriero said.

Beaver Creek Ski & Snowboard School will begin offering full-day group lessons, as well as half-day and full-day private lessons for guests of all ages and skill levels on Saturday. For the best price guarantee, guests are encouraged to book in advance online at http://www.beavercreek.com or by calling 970-754-5300.

Paid parking in the Bear and Elk lots will also begin on Saturday. Parking is $10 per day and is complimentary after 1 p.m. A 10-day punch pass is available for purchase for $75 and is available at the ticket offices in Beaver Creek Village. Complimentary direct shuttle service is provided from each lot to Beaver Creek Village. The Beaver Creek Village Connect app is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play. The Village Connect app provides door-to-door, on-demand rides and information on fixed shuttle routes to property owners and guests in Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch and Arrowhead. For additional information regarding parking, call 970-949-4911.

Cookie comp still on for Nov. 27

Beaver Creek’s World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition remains scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 27, with an exciting array of events. Five finalists will serve a total of 5,000 cookies to an eager crowd of cookie connoisseurs ready to vote for their favorite recipe beginning at 2 p.m., with the winner announced at 3 p.m.

Tree lighting on Nov. 29

A Thanksgiving week tradition, Beaver Creek’s 39th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony brings families together to celebrate the magic of winter, skiing in the mountains and the holidays. Set in the heart of Beaver Creek Village, the event features a wide range of entertainment, culminating in the lighting of the tree and fireworks. New this year, families can enjoy a Holiday Market in Beaver Creek Village from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Early Season & Uphill Access

All guests are reminded that they must observe all posted signs, closures and slow zones, especially during the early season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early season snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine. Uphill access is currently closed. During the early season, uphill access routes will be very limited and are subject to change and/or close on a daily basis. For the safety of guests and employees, all uphill access users are required to call the Uphill Access Hotline before accessing the mountain — 970-754-5907. For more information on the resort’s uphill access policy and guidelines, including designated routes during winter operations, visit the Mountain Safety page on beavercreek.com.

This story is from The Vail Daily. It contains material from a news release issued by Beaver Creek Resort.