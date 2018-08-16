Beer lecture arrives in Summit on Friday

Lovers of beer rejoice, because there is a boozy event rolling through Summit County. On Friday afternoon Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel will be hosting a lecture entitled "Colorado: The Beeriest State."

Tom Noel, professor of history and director of public history at the University of Colorado Denver, is in town with sidekick High Bingham to lead a lecture exploring Colorado's emergence as a one of the nations premier brewing destinations through a lighthearted historical overview of the industry.

The event will be held at the Schoolhouse Museum in Frisco at 5:30 p.m., and will be followed by a reception and book signing. There will be live music, free refreshments and beer provided by HighSide Brewing. Visit FriscoHistoricPark.com for more info.