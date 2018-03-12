Behind the scenes, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper inches toward 2020 presidential race

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is taking steps toward a presidential run in 2020, holding meetings with veteran political players, ahead of a visit to Iowa next month for an official trip that is sure to draw attention.

The Democrat's actions in recent months signal to his closest associates and top party strategists that the former Denver mayor and two-term governor is more serious than ever about mounting a White House bid against President Donald Trump.

"John's sense of timing in politics is his lucky star. It served him well when he ran for mayor and then governor. It may do the same for a run in 2020," said Alan Salazar, Hickenlooper's former chief political strategist.

The behind-the-scenes effort — detailed in records and described in more than a dozen interviews with Democratic insiders and Hickenlooper allies — suggests that Hickenlooper may start to formally explore a presidential run later this year, capitalizing on recent efforts to boost his national profile.

He's far from the only one.

