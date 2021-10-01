Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to have domestic spectators only
Foreign spectators, including family members of athletes, unable to attend
The International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday, Sept. 29, that the only spectators permitted at February’s Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be Chinese residents.
Foreign spectators, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination and those who are family members of athletes, will not be able to attend.
In the statement, the International Olympic Committee said tickets to attend Beijing 2022 sporting events will be sold only to residents of mainland China who meet the requirements laid out in the committee’s protocols.
The committee also announced that athletes who are not fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival. The committee added that athletes who can provide a justified medical exemption “will have their cases considered.”
The committee said the recently announced rules were derived after “wide-ranging consultations with international experts and the Chinese authorities.”
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to run from Feb. 4-20, with the Paralympics to follow March 4-13.
