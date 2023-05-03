Believe it or not, Subaru isn’t the No. 1 vehicle of choice for Colorado drivers
The Denver Post
For years now, Subaru has retained a mystique of being the predominant vehicle on Colorado’s roadways. That’s easy to understand, of course. Take a trip up the Interstate 70 corridor to any ski resort, and there are Subarus aplenty on the road and in the parking lots.
But in real numbers, the iconic Outback isn’t No. 1 in Colorado, or even No. 2.
Last year, almost 95,000 Ford F-150 pickup trucks maintained active vehicle registrations, according to data provided by Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles. Behind that, Chevy Silverado pickup trucks took the No. 2 spot with around 75,000 registrations, with Subaru Outback SUVs still appearing on the medal stand, but taking the bronze with almost 56,000.
The runner-ups include:
- Toyota Tacoma — 53,529
- Jeep Grand Cherokee — 52,550
- Toyota 4Runner — 51,927
- Subaru Forester — 51,430
- Toyota RAV4 — 43,156
- Honda CR-V — 41,960
- GMC Sierra — 41,129
