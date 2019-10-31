Believe it or not, Summit County didn’t break any temperature records for October

A snow plow moves a pile of snow at the Sapphire Point pull-off in Dillon on Tuesday, Oct. 29, as a storm moves in.

DILLON — Summit County didn’t break any October temperature records Wednesday. Overnight lows weren’t forecast to break records, but the National Weather Service predicted the high temperature could come close to being the lowest high temperature on record for the date.

The coldest high temperature on record for Oct. 30 in Dillon is 18 degrees set on Oct. 30, 2009.

On Wednesday, the weather station in Dillon reached 26 degrees — 8 degrees warmer than the record, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bernie Meyer.

Meyer said temperatures for the rest of the week will be a bit warmer but will remain below normal.

“We’re looking at 40s through the weekend and lower to mid-40s through the rest of next week,” Meyer said.

As for precipitation, Meyer said there is hardly any snow on the horizon.

“There’s may be a system coming in on Monday,” Meyer said. “In the mountains, we might get an inch or two but nothing significant.”

Though not record-breaking, these low temperatures mean the ski areas can make a lot of snow on top of the natural snow they’ve received. There’s new terrain opening up at Keystone Resort on Friday, Nov. 1, and snowmaking at Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort is focused on getting the summit open.

Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer of A-Basin, wrote in his blog that the cold temperatures have allowed for a huge amount of snowmaking, and the ski area plans to open Lenawee Face and Lenawee Parks intermediate lifts soon, which will allow for the first turns from the top of Montezuma.

Both Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort are scheduled to open Nov. 8. With 48 inches of snow for Breckenridge and 36 inches for Copper, the two resorts are in good shape to open, but based on Meyer’s predictions, it looks like it’s bluebird skiing for now.