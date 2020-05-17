Benevolence Program offered to local seniors to help with basic home needs
BRECKENRIDGE — Majestic Mountain Tile & Stone, a service company in Breckenridge, is launching their Benevolence Program on June 1 to assist the local elderly community. The program is available to seniors 65 and older who need help with home repairs or cleaning. The program offers these services for free to help meet basic needs, such as running hot or cold water, home heating, cleaning and snow shoveling. Recipients of the program can also receive help with toilet or shower operational problems.
Majestic Mountain Tile & Stone is currently accepting gently used household items that can aid the program such as kitchen, bath, lighting or plumbing fixtures. Those who wish to donate these items can call or email the business at 303-550-4720 or MajesticMountainTile@gmail.com and arrangements will be made for transporting the item. Interested seniors can email MajesticMountainTile@gmail.com and will be sent an application.
