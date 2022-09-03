Bergman Bowl work will close Keystone Gulch road for remainder of fall season

Keystone Gulch Road, also known as National Forest Service Road 175, will remain closed this fall to motorized vehicles at the upper gate, which is about 2.5 miles up the road from County Road 4, due to heavy traffic from ongoing construction work, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

The narrow road is not safe for public vehicle traffic given the high number of haul trucks and other heavy equipment vehicles using the road while working on the halted Bergman Expansion at Keystone Ski Resort.

Foot traffic may use the road beyond the upper gate and the vehicles may park in the turnaround next to the road as long as they do not block the gate or road.