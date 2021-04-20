Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards more than $81,000 to 34 organizations

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation — formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, the company that owns and operates the Summit Daily News — announced recipients for its latest round of grants. More than $81,000 was awarded to 34 organizations in five states.

The grants focus on programs that promote literacy as well as science and interdisciplinary areas. Locally, five organizations in Summit County received funds.

Education Foundation of the Summit received $2,800 to purchase up to two books per month for 250 students at three elementary schools. The Mountain Top Exploratorium got $3,000 for a tutoring program. The Summit Historical Society will use its $2,150 for a hand-on education program focused on Ute history. The Summit County Library’s $3,000 will go toward a computer and bilingual literacy. The Silverthorne Elementary School received $3,000 for a bike maintenance lab and $870 for the Reading Milestones program.

Those that were not selected this year are encouraged to submit applications in the future. Applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1. For more information, visit BessieMinorSwift.org.