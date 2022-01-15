Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grants available to local education nonprofits

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations that serve Summit County. The foundation is looking for nonprofits that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, and recipients will be announced by May 1. Applications can request a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000. More than $780,000 in grant money has been awarded since 2008.

The foundation prefers support programs rather than grants for the purchase of technology. The foundation also favors local organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax-exempt. More information is available BessieMinorSwift.org, and questions can be sent to grants@bessieminorswift.org .

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners Swift Communications.