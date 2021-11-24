Best Art Gallery: High Country Artisans

Shoppers admire the artwork at the High Country Artisans co-op Sept. 5 in Silverthorne. High Country Artisans won Best Art Gallery in the annual Best of Summit contest.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

High Country Artisans isn’t like most galleries. It doesn’t focus on a single medium or highlight an individual artist. Some of the creatives consider themselves more hobbyists than professionals. Yet what truly sets it apart is the wide range of offerings for patrons.

“We’re very proud of the diversity of the art we have,” said Judy Day, one of the managers of the gallery who works with watercolors, mixed media, jewelry and paper.

Formed in 2010 as Art Gallery at Keystone Lake, it moved to the Outlets at Silverthorne’s Red Village in 2017 and changed its name to High Country Artisans. It currently has 23 standard artists plus two rotating artists from local schools. The setup gives students a chance to publicly display their work and get gallery experience.

“It’s really been good fun to have those kids in the gallery,” Day said.

The artists come from all walks of life, such as a retired police officer, real estate agents, a dental hygienist and an adaptive skiing teacher. And the work is just as varied.

Guests can find stained glass, mosaics, photographs, watercolor and acrylic paintings, metal and bronze pieces, fabric art, ceramics, jewelry, baskets, car manifolds and other materials repurposed into lamps, wood and scroll saw art, and even botanical creations such as tinctures, deodorant and honey.

The gallery is also a co-op, which means exhibiting artists pay dues and help run the store, and sales are split between the gallery and artists. Listed prices include taxes and range from $5 for greeting cards up to roughly $600 for large photos printed on metal. The affordability makes it easy for visitors to grab a memento of their trip or for locals to decorate their condos. The gallery also does drawings and, over the summer, hosts live demonstrations.

High Country Artisans is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 135-F Stephens Way in Silverthorne. Visit Facebook.com/highcountryartisans for more information.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide . See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.