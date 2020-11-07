Best Breakfast: Sunshine Cafe

The Sunshine Cafe is pictured Sept. 24. The restaurant was recently named the 2020 Best of Summit winner for Best Breakfast.

Photo by Steven Josephson / sjosephson@summitdaily.com

When it comes to what makes his restaurant the best in Summit County for breakfast, Sunshine Cafe co-owner Michael Spry keeps it pretty simple.

“It’s more about people, not pancakes,” Spry said.

For him, that’s the philosophy that has maintained the Sunshine Cafe’s status as a favorite spot for locals and visitors to grab an early bite to eat. In 2020, the restaurant yet again earned the honor of being named the best breakfast in Best of Summit voting, a title it has routinely held since 2004.

“Breakfast is one of those things that people can make at home,” he said. “It’s really about starting your day and having that relationship experience.”

When Spry and his wife, Tenley, bought the restaurant several years ago, it already had a solidly established reputation, which they worked to maintain and grow, keeping a focus on being locally owned and having a place that “feels familiar and has a feel of local flair.”

When it comes to their food, the most popular menu items aren’t anything that would “make the next competition with Bobby Flay,” Spry said. It’s standard American-style breakfast fare: eggs, toast and meat.

Of course there are a few dishes that add some High Country flair, including green chile, trout, breakfast enchiladas and the restaurant’s oven-baked wheat cakes, plus its signature styles of eggs Benedict.

Spry says what keeps locals and visitors coming back is comfort, consistency and connections. The restaurant’s “relationship-based business” is also what he credits for its continued success amid the pandemic.

For more This story previously published in the 2020 Best of Summit magazine. A full list of the winners can be found here.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of the support our community has given us as we navigate a difficult landscape,” he said.

Spry has been quick to point out that the success of the 40-year-old restaurant is all about the community support and connections that they’ve made over the years. He feels that the local community has gone above and beyond to help keep them afloat.

“We’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge people going out of their way,” he said.

In addition to being named best breakfast, the cafe also received the second-most votes for Best Lunch and Best Restaurant Silverthorne.

The Sunshine Cafe is at 250 Summit Place in Silverthorne.