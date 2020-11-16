Best Caterer: Food Hedz Catering

Food Hedz chef and co-owner David Welch arranges plates. Food Heds was named Best Caterer in the 2020 Best of Summit.

Photo from Food Hedz Catering

Whether it’s for a private, at-home event, a corporate get-together or a dream wedding, Food Hedz Catering is the area’s go-to catering service to provide guests with an unforgettable dining experience.

Owners Patti and David Welch first opened the Food Hedz World Cafe in 2004, but popular demand from customers around the county led the restaurant to change course to full-time catering, where it has thrived as the Best of Summit ever since.

What’s the key? Patti says it’s decades of experience, a dedication to the best ingredients and having the creativity and flexibility to come through with something memorable on every job.

“We have been in the business a long time here in Summit County, so we feel like we have a good understanding of what people here are looking for,” Patti said. “We do everything from super high-end to super casual and everything in between. And we’ve both been in hospitality for so long that we really go above and beyond to make sure our guests get a custom design to meet what they’re asking for and that they’re well taken care of.”

Patti handles the operations side of the business — dealing with clients, taking proposals and following through to make sure everything goes as planned. David brings the flavor.

Before opening Food Hedz, David served as the executive chef at Keystone Ranch and was named Zagat’s top chef in Colorado three times. He hasn’t lost his touch since transitioning to the catering business, winning over customers with personalized and inspired flavor combinations.

“We specialize in custom designing menus, and we’re happy to put together any combination of anything they would like, whether it’s on our menu or not,” Patti said. “David is really creative with detailing the menu so that it’s well-balanced, there’s a nice variety and all the chemistry of the food works well together.”

Patti continued to say that the business sources only high-quality products — ordering vegetables picked that day to ship overnight from an organic farm in San Diego — and that David still makes everything from scratch, whether it’s for two people or 200.

And while Food Hedz is no stranger to being Best of Summit, Patti said the positive feedback from the community helps to motivate them to keep up the good work.

“It means a lot to us,” Patti said. “I think people do pay attention to who is voted No. 1 and who else is a finalist. So we really strive to be the best, and it’s nice to have that recognition from people around the county that they agree.”