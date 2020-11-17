Best CBD Store: Breckenridge Hemp Co.





The Breckenridge Hemp Co. has brought cannabis back to Main Street.

But instead of getting customers high, the business offers a widespread array of natural cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, remedies to aid in pain relief, anxiety and getting better sleep.

The shop — in a little yellow house on Main Street in Breckenridge — first opened its doors in 2017 and has rapidly made a name for itself, shipping some of the nation’s finest-quality hemp products to all 50 states. Despite the success, the shop hasn’t lost sight of the homegrown qualities that helped it take home the Best of Summit’s inaugural CBD Store award.

“We’re just glad to be here in Summit County, and we’re glad an opportunity was created for this category,” said Tyler Lehmann, the store’s owner. “It’s a whole new era with a whole other customer following. There’s a lot of competition out there, but we’re lucky to be able to take things slowly. There are a lot of brands that can make these products overnight, when it may take us two or three months to produce a batch.

“It’s like choosing between cheap whiskey and good whiskey,” he said. “There is a difference, and we’re willing to put ours to the challenge against any other product out there.”

Lehmann decided to open the shop after struggling to find THC-free products in marijuana dispensaries around the area. The Breckenridge Hemp Co. has remedied the issue, offering its own brands of CBD tinctures, topical lotions, edibles, concentrates, drinks and more.

He said it’s the store’s “organic to the max” process — which avoids the use of chemicals from the greenhouse grow all the way through the extraction process — that helps to set it apart from the competition. Coupled with a friendly customer experience offering free samples and a knowledgeable staff, its no wonder the store finds itself center stage in the high-speed rise of the CBD industry.

“It’s a whole new market,” Lehmann said. “If marijuana is Beyonce, hemp is Adele. They’re both superstars. People know that cannabis works, but some people don’t want the high effects. So this is helping all types of people who are looking for natural alternatives to man-made stuff.”

And for the best CBD store in Summit, making sure customers leave with something they’ll enjoy is the name of the game.

“The most important thing with our products is that you’re satisfied and that it works for you,” Lehmann said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at or what the issue is; we just want you to be happy.”

The Breckenridge Hemp Co. is at 226 S. Main St. No. 3 in Breckenridge.