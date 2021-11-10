Best Community Event: Dillon Amphitheater

Shakey Graves plays a sold-out show at Dillon Amphitheater on Aug. 8. The venue has won four Best of Summit awards in the Community Event, Concert Series, Entertainment Venue and Place to Dance categories.

Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon

Dillon Amphitheater doesn’t host just one community event. Rather, the venue hosts a variety of offerings that the whole Summit County community can get behind, evident in the amount of people placing votes to crown it as one of the Best of Summit.

In 2020, the amphitheater was illuminated in red lights to raise awareness of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on live events, but it was lit green in June as the festivities returned. In addition to the traditional lineup of free and paid shows spanning genres like rock and reggae, the amphitheater hosted country dancing lessons, free vaccination events and a concert that gave youths the opportunity to dispose of vaping devices.

Other entertainment this season included yoga, movie screenings, an Independence Day concert with the Colorado Symphony, the Adventure Van Expo and the venue’s inaugural American Music Legacy Festival to honor Peter Rowan.

The amphitheater allows for camp chairs in the center concrete bowl and at the back third of the lawn section, whereas low stadium chairs or blankets are suitable for the rest of the lawn. With outside food being allowed, and on-site vendors for snacks and alcohol, it’s easy to have a sort of community picnic while relaxing and listening to the music.

Folks are also encouraged to get up and dance in the front. With a total capacity of 3,656, it’s a place to meet old friends or make new ones.

“I often see people just enjoying the amphitheater as a park or for exercise or with their dogs or with their kids when we’re not having scheduled events,” Dillon spokesperson Kerstin Anderson said.

The Dillon Amphitheater also won three other Best of Summit awards for best Concert Series, Entertainment Venue and Place to Dance. Anderson said the venue had great attendance this year, with people even braving rain or hail for shows.

“It illustrates that spirit of resiliency up here,” Anderson said.

Located at 201 W. Lodgepole St., the Dillon Amphitheater operates seasonally from June through mid-September with shows typically every Friday and Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide . See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.