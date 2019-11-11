Best Dentist: Dr. Bryan Hilton and Dr. Corry Marcincin, Summit Dental Group

Drs. Corry Marcincin and Bryan Hilton, in white, are pictured with the staff of Summit Dental Group in Dillon on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Dr. Bryan Hilton and Dr. Corry Marcincin have been voted Best of Summit dentists with their practice, Summit Dental Group in Dillon. Summit Dental Group is the oldest dental practice in Summit County, having been established in 1963.

“We have a lot of patients who have been with us since the ’60s,” Hilton said. “We have generations of families who have stuck with our practice, coming with their kids and grandkids.”

Hilton and Marcincin are a married dentist team, having come up from Denver nearly seven years ago after both attending Temple University for their dental training.

Summit Dental Group’s staff also features five hygienists along with dental assistants. Hilton said one of the biggest challenges in sustaining a successful dental practice in Summit is retaining their skilled staff, which they do by working hard but also maintaining a fun atmosphere at the office.

Hilton said Summit Dental Group is investing in new technology and expanding its services, including the ability to create digital dental impressions at the office, doing implants and a lot more cosmetic work.

Summit Dental Group also has introduced an insurance alternative for patients, a membership club that covers cleanings, X-rays and emergency visits. Hilton said it is very popular with current patients and saves them money.