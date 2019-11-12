Best Doctor: Dr. Shelby Osborne, Swan Mountain Women’s Center

Dr. Shelby Osborne poses for a photo Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Swan Mountain Women's Center in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Dr. Shelby Osborne is an obstetrician gynecologist and co-owner of the Swan Mountain Women’s Center, at Farmers Korner in Breckenridge. The Swan Mountain Women’s Center is a combined OB-GYN and family medicine practice providing primary care services for Summit County and surrounding communities. The center provides low- and high-risk obstetric care, infertility services, gynecological services, menopause management and all primary care services.

Osborne said that, considering 83% of women use their gynecologist as their primary physician, having a local and accessible OB-GYN and dedicated women’s health practice is critical for Summit County residents.

“A low-risk pregnant woman, on average, sees her physician 16 times during pregnancy,” Osborne said. “At a minimum, a woman should have a yearly exam, but many patients are seen more frequently for infertility, hormones, birth control and acute care visits. When a patient needs to be seen, driving to Denver turns a 30-minute appointment into more than a three-hour commitment.”

When asked why she thinks her patients nominated her as a Best of Summit doctor, she said she believes it’s the personal and direct approach she takes to practicing medicine that her patients appreciate.

“I am very candid with patients,” Osborne said. “I try to be approachable so that patients are inclined to trust me and be honest with me. I always try to explain things so that the patient understands clearly and could turn around and repeat it back to me. I always personally call all of my patients with abnormal results so that I can answer any questions the patient has about the issue at hand.”

At the women’s center, Osborne works with Dr. Andrew Catron, a founding partner, and Dr. Holly Hickman, a new addition to the center. Dr. Kathleen Cowie, who is also chief medical officer of the Summit Community Care Clinic, works once a week in the family practice, while Laura Amedro and Molly Lee serve as nurse practitioners twice a week.

