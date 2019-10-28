Best Fishing Guide: John Spriggs, Cutthroat Anglers

Cutthroat Anglers fly-fishing guide John Spriggs, of Frisco, poses for a celebratory photo after helping a client reel in a catch during a day out on the water earlier this summer.

Courtesy John Spriggs

Growing up in Littleton and attending school in the Vail Valley, John Spriggs has known about the area’s fly-fishing waters for a long time. After learning how to fly-fish in Vail at age 10, Spriggs spent time out on the Eagle and Colorado Rivers and Gore Creek.

When a love for skiing brought Spriggs at the age of 22 up to Montana to pursue that wintertime passion, his love for fly-fishing grew.

“It fit my life really well,” Spriggs said. “Just living the lifestyle: skiing in the winter, fly-fishing in the summer.”

Following his ski passion, Spriggs lived out of his truck for three years, spending time pursuing those passions in British Columbia, Alaska and Oregon. Ultimately, Spriggs returned to Colorado and began guiding for Cutthroat Anglers in Silverthorne in May. Since then, Spriggs has learned from Cuththroat guiding veterans like Summit County local Trent Jones, who has experience ski coaching and fly-fish guiding.

Spriggs said he was hesitant for years to fly-fish guide because he didn’t want the work element of the job to soil his love for the sport. But after a summer out on the water with Cutthroat, Spriggs said that hasn’t been the case at all, as last winter’s huge snow season has made the fishing good all summer.

“It’s great to take people out who show interest in the sport and want to have this be a hobby, something they really get into,” Spriggs said. “When you’re teaching people and you know they are going to go on and fish for the rest of their life, it’s just cool to see them at their beginnings getting into it.”

As ski season approaches, what has Spriggs learned it takes to make for a good fly-fishing guide here in Summit County?

“Every client is different,” Spriggs said. “Every client has a different expectation. And not putting so much pressure on catching fish. It’s about showing clients and people who come out here that fly-fishing is more about having a good time and going out to cool destinations. It’s about getting outside, being in the moment — the now, a mindful state. The fish are just a plus, not putting too much pressure on that. Making sure clients are having fun and just enjoying being out somewhere a lot of people don’t get to be: on the river.”

Cutthroat Anglers is at 400 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.