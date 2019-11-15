Best Furniture Store: Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design

Mountain Comfort Furnishings and Design, which owns location in Frisco, Colo. and Truckee, Calif., is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.

Photo courtesy of Mountain Comfort Furnishing. |

Display at Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design.

Photo courtesy of Mountain Comfort Furnishing. |

Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design has been in Frisco for two generations, as current owners Heidi and Andy Jarski bought the store from Andy’s parents in 2014. Before buying the Frisco store, the couple had their own Mountain Comfort store in Idaho and still remain the owners of the store in Lake Tahoe.

The two decided to buy the Frisco store when they realized they were coming up to Summit County every weekend recreationally after a week of working in the science field. The Jarskis decided to switch careers and buy the store.

“We had a big passion and fire to make it successful, and we thought our scientific background would help,” Heidi said.

The Jarskis keep the store up to date by staying current on the latest technology and trends. Heidi mentioned that her and her husband are always going to trade shows and events.

“We’ve always wanted to provide the best quality for the best value,” Heidi said. “We actually test the products ourselves.”

Heidi said that since they know the Summit County environment well and have been thorough in finding out what works in the dry climate and what doesn’t, they are able to vet furniture at trade shows that they think will be likely to crack or split in the mountain environment.

The Frisco location caters to ski condos, vacation homes and new local residences with wood furnishings and rustic designs. The store also has a focus on flexible sleeping options — common needs in the High Country — like bunk beds, trundle beds and sleeper sofas.

As Andy grew up in Frisco, the Jarskis remain in tune with the community and community needs. Andy is a member of the Rotary Club of Summit County, and Heidi is on the Breckenridge Music Board. The two also volunteer as children’s sport coaches and in the classroom. Heidi said they try to remain very involved with education.

Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design is at 507 Summit Blvd. in Frisco.