Best Indoor Activity: Lake Dillon Theatre Co.

The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, home of Lake Dillon Theatre Co., is pictured Aug. 6. The organization’s offerings won it a Best of Summit award for Best Indoor Activity.

For more than 25 years, Lake Dillon Theatre Co. has been providing entertainment to residents and visitors of Summit County with everything from well-known classics to fresh originals. It produces theater, concerts and youth workshops year-round, and its venues are frequently used by other organizations for concerts and fundraisers.

While it had to get creative with some outdoor shows during the coronavirus pandemic, the theater company is back to producing shows inside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. In a region known for its outdoor sports, the company is thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best of Summit.

“The Lake Dillon Theatre Co. is such a welcoming organization, and we offer really high-caliber, entertaining and professional theater,” Artistic Director Chris Alleman said. “I think those two things make the theater company a great indoor activity for locals and visitors. Plus, with our robust and popular youth activities, there really is something for every age almost year-round.”

Patrons have realized how exciting live entertainment can be after months of socially distant interaction, and the company also received the award for Best Performing Arts Group.

“I’d like to think that not only are we appreciated as a professional theater that provides high-quality work, but that this honor is also in recognition that we try to treat everyone as a member of the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. family,” Alleman said. “We always hope everyone is comfortable and happy to be seeing a show at the theater company, no matter what the show may be.”

Depending on the season, Lake Dillon Theatre Co. can usually be found at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Its new theater season will begin in March 2022.

