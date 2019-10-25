Best Italian Restaurant: Sauce on the Blue

A new Italian restaurant, Sauce on the Blue, opened in Silverthorne.

Heather Jarvis / hjarvis@summitdaily.com |

Since opening in 2016, Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne quickly has become a favorite for locals and visitors.

After being voted the Best Summit County Restaurant in 2018 and taking an additional eight first place awards, Sauce on the Blue is once again earning the accolades. It won Best Summit County Restaurant, Best Italian Restaurant, Best Deck/Patio and Best Silverthorne Restaurant in addition to placing in the top three in apres ski, cocktail, family restaurant, service and wine list.

“The community’s really embraced us, and that’s something we’re really excited about and don’t take for granted,” general manager Tim Applegate said.

When asked about Sauce on the Blue’s popularity, Applegate cited the restaurant’s appeal to families and individuals, its location overlooking the Blue River, and the variety of food and drinks offered on the menu.

He said its most popular item is the crispy Brussels sprouts appetizer. The sprouts are tossed in lemon and a balsamic reduction and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. It’s an item that might surprise some who are less inclined to eat their vegetables.

Aside from the restaurant’s pizza and signature Italian dishes, Sauce on the Blue has an extensive selection of alcoholic drinks to choose from. There are more than 150 whiskeys available at the bar (including a specially-crafted Woodford barrel-aged bourbon) and a selection of more than 100 wines.

“We’ve become a family-friendly place that people gravitate toward,” Applegate said.

Sauce on the Blue is at 358 Blue River Parkway No. H in Silverthorne.