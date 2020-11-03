Best Jewelry Store: Summit Gold Jewelry

Summit Gold Jewelry won Best Jewelry Store in the 2020 Best of Summit contest. Pictured are Dave Philips, from left, Jane Peterson and Lyn Philips.

Photo by Heather Jarvis / hjarvis@summitdaily.com

If there’s one business, and family, that has watched the evolution of Summit County from sleepy mountain community to bustling ski town, it’s the owners of Summit Gold Jewelry.

Opening its doors in downtown Frisco on Dec. 21, 1986, Don Peterson initially moved his family to the area in the early ’70s to help develop Copper Mountain Resort. An engineer by trade, Don was always tinkering in the garage in his spare time, creating jewelry and selling it through ads in different magazines. It was when his daughter, Lyn, first brought home her boyfriend, Dave Philips, that the idea for a business got started.

Don and Dave were spending hours together creating jewelry in the garage, and soon after, they opened the doors to Summit Gold Jewelry.

Truly a family-owned and -operated business, Summit Gold Jewelry was run over the years by Don and his wife, Jane Peterson, along with Lyn Philips and her now-husband Dave. Dave took over as the jeweler a few years before Don died in 2012, and the family works to keep his mission and memory alive in everything they do, including maintaining the trust of their customers.

“There’s a huge trust factor in jewelry,” Lyn said. “My father … he did have that trust. He was a very honest man.”

Don lived by the mantra that if you treat people right, they will always come back, Lyn said. She says the adage has been proven by how long the family has stayed in business. Although weathering the first few months of the pandemic was very scary for the family, they have thrived over the summer. With their location on Main Street in Frisco, they branched out into selling minerals and rocks on the pedestrian promenade. It was very successful, and the shop ended up surpassing last year’s sales from July through September.

Besides their unique selection of stones, charms, rings, pendants, minerals and custom-made jewelry, Summit Gold also does repairs. Many jewelry stores will work only on items they’ve sold, but Lyn said they love being able to help everyone by doing repairs on any item their customers bring in. Many of their out-of-state customers will hang on to items needing repair until they can get to Summit County and have them done by Dave, Lyn said.

Summit Gold Jewelry wins Best Jewelry Store in the Best of Summit contest year after year, another testament that the family is still honoring Don’s values.

“We’ve had this business for so long, our customers are family,” Lyn said. “I just feel so fortunate that we’ve been able to stay so long and be supported by so many people.”

Summit Gold Jewelry is at 309 E. Main St. in Frisco.