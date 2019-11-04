Best Local Band: Frisco Funk Collective

For the second year in a row Frisco Funk Collective has the honor of being named the best band in Summit County. Formed in 2015, the group consistently performs high-energy concerts filled with funky grooves.

Though Brooke Harthan moved away and is no longer the lead singer, the band is still going strong. The current lineup includes bassist and founder Tyler Easton, renowned Venezuelan drummer Leo Lopez, guitarist Eric James, tenor saxophonist Jon Neiman and multi-instrumentalist Adam Weidner. Easton has taken over the lead vocal duties, but other members occasionally will hop on the mic, too.

“What I love about funk music is its ability to reach people of all musical tastes and backgrounds and get them dancing,” said Easton, who also performs in the band Satellite13 with Lopez and frequent Frisco Funk Collective collaborator John Truscelli. “When you hear that heavy hit on the one, you can’t help but move. It also gives us the platform to really explore the improvisational side of the tunes, which is what Frisco Funk is all about.”

That improvisation from soloists — following the lead of their main influences such as Herbie Hancock, The Meters, Sly and the Family Stone and others — means no two Frisco Funk Collective shows are the same. It also helps to have a repertoire of more than 100 songs to fill out a set list each show. They can accommodate if the gig requires a mellower, jazz-like vibe or bring down the house at a festival for throngs of partygoers.

“Part of the beauty of the collective and why I love playing these gigs is we have that ability to tailor build a show to the crowd that we have in front of us,” Easton said.

Visit FriscoFunk.com for tour dates.