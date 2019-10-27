Best Mexican Food: Hacienda Real

Hacienda Real, a Mexican restaurant praised by locals, is located in Frisco.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

For nearly two decades Hacienda Real has been providing Summit diners authentic Mexican fare, a wide assortment of margaritas and speedy service. It’s yet again taking home the first place prize for Best Mexican Restaurant in Summit County, a feat they said they’ve managed for the past 13 years.

When asked about their staying power, manager Luis Flores is quick to point out four things: service, food, customer service and consistency. They’ve managed to keep the same chef since they opened, and Flores is a well-known figure in the dining area, where he’s quick to check in with customers to make sure they are fully satisfied.

Flores’ favorite dish at the restaurant is the carne asada: a skirt steak filet that the restaurant serves with guacamole, salsa Mexicana and fried hot peppers. He notes that it is one of Hacienda Real’s most popular dishes in addition to the chile rellenos and seafood, particularly the siete mares: a seafood broth that the menu notes has been “long touted as a hangover cure.”

The food can be paired with an ample selection from the restaurant’s bar, which features a wide assortment of flavored margaritas, including the margarita originale, made with fresh lime juice, sour and Cointreau.

The restaurant expanded its seating area in 2012, and Flores added that it is well suited for bigger groups and parties.

Hacienda Real is at 842 N. Summit Blvd. in Frisco.