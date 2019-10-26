Best Museum: Frisco Historic Park & Museum

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum

Todd Powell / town of Frisco |

In 1879, Colorado chartered the town of Frisco. A little more than a hundred years later, the Frisco Historic Park & Museum opened in 1983. The original schoolhouse serves as the main hub, with photos, artifacts and exhibits detailing everything from the area’s early settlement to modern skiing.

However, the schoolhouse is only part of the museum. There are 13 other restored, historic structures that include a log chapel, a jail, mining cabins and ranch homes. A self-guided walking tour throughout the campus will give guests the chance to travel back through time as they listen to audiotapes or read the accompanying text.

“Children in particular love the Frisco train diorama, the Frank and Annie Ruth House dress up station and the interactive animal fur display in the Trapper’s Cabin,” museum manager Rose Gorrell said.

If that isn’t enough, the museum hosts various activities throughout the year that take place on and off the grounds. Visitors and locals can tour the Bill’s Ranch neighborhood, attend a lunchtime lecture on wildlife or spend the night at the museum listening to live music and enjoying light refreshments.

During Founder’s Day, the site becomes the place to celebrate Frisco’s heritage. Each year, there will frequently be burro rides, gold panning, costumed reenactments, lawn games, face painting, crafts and other entertainment like cowboy poetry or a puppet show. During the park’s 35th anniversary in 2018, there was a Ute Indian tipi dedication and a traditional performance by members of the tribe at the gazebo.

The gazebo is also the home for other community events such as the Frisco Christmas tree lighting, an art show and more. In the summer, there are free concerts held each Thursday, with proceeds from alcohol sales going to a different local nonprofit every week.

The free Frisco Historic Park & Museum is open year-round at 120 Main St. in Frisco.