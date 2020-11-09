Best New Business: Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails serves new American food, including small and large plates.

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails opened in November 2019 with the goal of bringing trendy, upscale dining to Silverthorne. Since then, it’s clearly been embraced by the community, being named the best new business in the 2020 Best of Summit contest.

Owners Tanecia and Joe Spagnolia started the restaurant with a vision of a fusion concept of Spanish tapas-style small, sharing plates with “new American food,” or food from various parts of the world. Tanecia Spagnolia said that before the restaurant opened, she wasn’t sure what the clientele would be. She said Timberline has adapted to the varying clientele mix of locals, visitors and second-home owners by catering to each group.

“We are starting to figure that out and understand on a weekend, it definitely is more second-home owners. Holidays, it’s definitely more people from out of state, and then midweek, it’s more locals,” she said. “So we’ve done things like daily specials that we do midweek for the locals. … We’ve adapted to the clientele at different times of the week and year.”

Spagnolia said that while the restaurant opened with a tapas-style concept, it has adjusted to what customers in Summit County were asking for: larger plates and items like chicken wings and steak.

As for the COVID-19 shutdown, Spagnolia described the experience as “awful.” The restaurant had been building momentum and had started to become known to more people around the Front Range. While gearing up for spring break business, the restaurant shut down in mid-March along with the rest of the county.

Then they had to get creative.

“We did more takeout-friendly items. We started doing delivery while we were shut down. We did meal deal specials,” she said. “The biggest thing was our bottled cocktails. Since we are a craft cocktail bar, we easily shifted. … That was really popular, and we’re still selling those.”

Spagnolia said the restaurant has built up a great team of employees and worked to retain employees, making sure they were still making money during the shutdown. Despite setbacks, she said the restaurant has received a lot of great feedback on its unique style.

“People were happy to see another more upscale restaurant in the area,” she said. “People love the decor and the modern atmosphere and the open space we’ve created, so we’ve gotten extremely positive feedback on both our design and our unique menu.

“It’s been really great, and I think we’re finding our place in Silverthorne for sure still, but we’re constantly evolving and constantly taking in our customers’ feedback, and it’s coming together very well.”

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails is at 246 Rainbow Drive, Suite Y in Silverthorne.