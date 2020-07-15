Best of Summit contest kicks off | SummitDaily.com
Best of Summit contest kicks off

News News |

Staff report
  

The annual Best of Summit contest kicks off Wednesday, July 15, when nominations open. The nomination period lasts through Aug. 2, and businesses must have at least one nomination for a chance to appear on the final ballot.

This year’s contest features more than 100 questions across six categories, including Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Services, Shopping and Sports & Recreation. Businesses with the most nominations will be selected for the final ballot, which will open to voting on Aug. 17.

Winners will be announced in late October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.

Nominations can be made at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.

