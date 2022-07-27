Best of Summit nomination period closes Thursday, July 28

The annual Best of Summit nomination period closes at midnight Thursday, July 28, and businesses must be nominated to appear on the ballot.

This year’s contest features more than 170 questions across 10 topics, including the following new additions: Pets, Health & Wellness, and Home. Summit Daily also added more than 60 questions to the contest based on reader feedback.

The annual contest will run a bit differently this year with three phases: a nomination period, the first round of voting and a final round of voting.

Nomination period ends July 28: The contest kicked off July 21 with a nomination round, in which readers propose businesses, organizations and people for all of the categories. It takes only one qualified nomination for a nominee to move to the first voting round. Last year’s top three were automatically nominated in qualifying categories.

First voting round from Aug. 4-11: In the first voting round, readers vote to winnow the list of nominated businesses, organizations and people down to the top 10 for each category. Participants can vote once per day in each category.

Final voting round from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1: This is the final voting round, and the businesses, organizations and people with the most votes in each category will be crowned Best of Summit.

After the nomination period closes, the Summit Daily News will moderate the nominations. That process includes ensuring businesses fit in the categories in which they were nominated. For example, if a restaurant was nominated for best wings, but there aren’t wings on the restaurant’s menu, that nomination will be removed. The contest is intended for locally owned or operated businesses. National chains will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

If you feel a nominee has been removed in error, you can file a dispute before voting opens Aug. 4 by emailing Publisher Nicole Miller at nmiller@summitdaily.com.

Also part of the moderation process is evaluating whether a question is competitive enough to move to the voting round. If there are fewer than five nominees for any one question, it will be removed from the contest before voting begins.

Nominations can be made at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit. Find more information about how the contest works at SummitDaily.com/about-us/about-the-best-of-summit-contest.

The winner and two finalists in each category will be announced in late October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.