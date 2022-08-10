Best of Summit Round 1 voting closes Thursday, Aug. 11

Voting in the first round of the annual Best of Summit contest closes Thursday, Aug. 11.

The annual contest is a bit different this year with two voting phases:

First voting round from Aug. 4-11: In the first voting round, readers vote to winnow the list of nominated businesses, organizations and people down to the top 10 for each category. Participants can vote once per day in each category.

This year’s contest features more than 150 questions across 10 topics, including the following new additions: Pets, Health & Wellness, and Home.

To vote for your favorites, go to SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit. Find more information about how the contest works at SummitDaily.com/about-us/about-the-best-of-summit-contest.

The winner and two finalists in each category will be announced in late October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.